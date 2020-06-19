Why Florida banned its ‘Gator Bait’ cheer amid motion towards racial injustice

The recognizable “Gator Bait” chant and correlating Gator chomp arm movement will no longer be heard and observed at University of Florida sporting occasions. The discontinuation of the cheer is component of what the college is calling The Decade Ahead program to deal with racism and inequality amid a international motion.

“While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at UF sporting events,” Florida president Kent Fuchs wrote in a letter Thursday to the UF local community, “there is horrific racist imagery associated with the prase. Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer.”

The move has prompted backlash from Florida’s fan base. Which is not significantly of a shock to Paul Ortiz, a history professor at UF who has proven his college students some of the pictures Fuchs refers to in his letter.

“I try to tell people in advance I’m not showing them because I’m trying to make anyone feel bad here,” Ortiz informed the Tampa Bay Instances. “But I do consider it is essential to recognize the brutality of the historical past.

“It has stored men and women from going to Gator sports activities in the previous. But it hasn’t risen to the degree of one thing that men and women would essentially protest just merely simply because there had been so several other concerns that had been going on.”

The New Miami Instances in 2014 cited a number of references documenting that black infants had been utilized as alligator bait in north and central Florida throughout slavery and into the 20th century.

From a Fraser’s Magazine excerpt cited by Snopes.com: “Alligator hunting was really worthwhile in the 1800-1900s. The skins had been utilized to make sneakers, bags, belts and other goods. On the other hand, white hunters usually misplaced their arms and occasionally their lives as they rustled the swampy waters at evening trying to entice alligators to the surface, so they made the decision to use slave infants as bait.”

The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Huge Rapids, Mich., functions a number of illustrated images of black infants following to alligators. UCLA African-American scientific studies professor Patricia Turner wrote in her 2002 guide that these portrayals, presented as postcards, “depict more than just the presence of a negative stereotype; they implicitly represent a form of aggression in eradicating an unwanted people.”

Additional Ortiz, who very first started off learning the imagery whilst creating his dissertation on African-American historical past as a graduate pupil: “Initially I thought it was an anomaly or something. Then you see it over and over and over again.”

The discontinuation of the “Gator Bait” cheer at UF sporting occasions is part of a 3-part plan presented by Fuchs, who also personally committed to “removing any monuments or namings that UF can control that celebrate the Confederacy or its leaders.”

Florida’s SEC East rival, Georgia, is also implementing adjust amid the international motion towards racial injustice. Brett Bawcum, the acting director of UGA’s Redcoat Band, announced Wednesday the band will no longer perform “Tara’s Theme” from “Gone With The Wind,” the 1939 movie set in the antebellum South, at sporting occasions. It will be replaced by the school’s signature “Georgia on My Mind.”

“The current social climate has highlighted the urgency of addressing it and made me conscious of the message that could be interpreted by delay,” Bawcum wrote.