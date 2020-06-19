Why could UAE university applications spike in the wake of international pandemic?

The UAE’s e-finding out programme, which has been in area because March, will come to an finish with the resumption of the academic yr on August 30, in accordance to the Ministry of Schooling.

Impacted will be nearby increased schooling institutions, like Khalifa University of Science & Technological innovation in Abu Dhabi, which was not long ago ranked amongst the very best 250 centres globally, in the respected QS Planet University Rankings 2021.

The UAE’s greatest utilized increased schooling institution is the Increased Schools of Technological innovation, which was founded in 1988. Close to 23,000 college students attend its bases across the emirates from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Sharjah and Fujairah.

HCT’s President & CEO advised Inspire Middle East’s anchor Rebecca McLaughlin-Eastham how his schools have been continuing to operate for the duration of the pandemic.

“The use of technology has already been ongoing for a long time within our education system. That’s what made the transformation system, with COVID-19 and the lockdown, easier and smooth,” mentioned Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi. “We have the e-teachers certification, in collaboration with Blackboard International, to award our faculty. We’ve been investing in this for this for the past two years.”

Technological innovation school techniques

Offered that technological innovation is advancing faster than schooling globally, Dr. Al Shamsi mentioned HCT’s enterprise was rapidly adapting as well.

“Our faculty needs to be engaged every six months, with the new trends of technology, but what COVID-19 has provided us with is a golden opportunity – as educators – to accelerate,” he says. “In a sense, what we’ve been advocating more of are simulations, animations and different Apps, as part of the pedagogy of delivery of instructions.”

Final yr the organsation launched “HCT 4.0”, a strategic program to enable college students fulfil their job ambitions, submit-school. The prolonged-phrase target is for the aim to contribute to the UAE’s economic climate and wealth creation, in accordance to Dr. Al Shamsi.

“The kind of graduates we’re aiming for, the persona of 4.0, consists of three things: the digital persona, the professional persona & the entrepreneurial persona. The entrepreneurial skills to establish small and medium companies, to bring our students to the right skills and competencies to be able to run their own companies.”

Sorbonne Abu Dhabi

Global academic institutions with a footprint in the Middle East area contain Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the namesake of the globe-well known seat of finding out in Paris.

Established in 2006, 1000’s of college students from much more than 90 nations, have enrolled for the university’s arts, humanities and science degrees.

While its Vice Chancellor, Professor Silvia Serrano, says the organization has had to quickly adapt to the COVID-19 crisis, she does not see it radically overhauling the university’s curriculum or campus operations any time quickly.

The pandemic has provided up critical lessons, she says, in the significance of human interaction in schooling.

“Face-to-face classes, face-to-face courses & personal relations to the professor is absolutely mandatory,” she says. “We cannot succeed in providing good education without this personal contact. The process of teaching and learning is a very comprehensive and complex process that involves, not only, bringing and delivering knowledge and receiving knowledge. There’s also something about getting the attention of the students, getting that interest & emotion, in what you’re talking about.”

Nearby market place upside

A single lasting legacy of lockdown for academia, says Professor Serrano, is time-conserving methods that have come about thanks to digital resources.

“PhD students, and sometimes masters students, used to take a plane to go to the other side of the world to attend a conference,” she advised . “But now, the conferences are on the web, and it operates nicely.

An additional possible upside for the UAE increased schooling sector, in distinct, she adds, could be a surge in applications for the coming academic many years:

“For large college college students contemplating in enrolling university appropriate now, in all probability even individuals who regarded as in enrolling in universities abroad. They would in all probability much more now take into account learning in a nearby university.”

Witnessed ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ADAPTING

Lebanese graduate Jad celebrated a “drive-through-graduation” with his peers and relatives.

With contributions from Nancy Sarkis, Arthur de Oliveira and Nicolas Tabbal.