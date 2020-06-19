What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for June 20-21

Summertime and the streaming is straightforward…

Pleased 1st weekend of summer time, individuals! And what far better way to celebrate the season of sunshine than by paying your Saturday and Sunday checking out new Television demonstrates and catching up on returning ones?

In this week’s round-up of our prime binge picks, we have acquired the return of a Ryan Murphy drama, this time with divas, and the debut of a Television adaptation of a beloved YA film that was an adaptation of a beloved YA novel. Plus, Netflix has a new rom-com that is just waiting for you to observe more than and more than (and more than) once again and a single of Showtime’s most significant hits is back in action for its third season.

And eventually, in addition to the 1st weekend of summer time, it truly is also Father’s Day, so why not highlight some of our all-time preferred Television dads from previous and recent demonstrates?

Prepared, set, let us binge…