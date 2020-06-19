West L.A. Pharmacist Charged With Price Gouging After Complaint She Was Selling KN95 Masks For Double Her Cost – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A West L.A. pharmacist has been charged with price tag gouging for allegedly marking up KN95 masks much more than 50% amid the coronavirus pandemic, state Lawyer Common Xavier Becerra stated.

Katrin Golian, executing organization as RxAll Pharmacy, has been charged with a count of misdemeanor price tag gouging following price tag gouging was prohibited by an executive purchase from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The purchase prohibits firms that did not promote selected emergency-connected goods prior to the emergency declaration declared on March four from charging a price tag for goods that is better than 50% much more than the seller’s value of acquire.

Golian is a licensed pharmacist who operates her independent organization, RxAll Pharmacy, on Beverly Drive in Los Angeles, not far from the Beverly Hills Marriott.

A shopper complaint towards RxAll Pharmacy prompted an investigation by the California Division of Justice, which observed Golian had been obtaining masks for $five every, and marketing them for $10 — 100% much more than her value for the masks, in accordance to the state Lawyer General’s Workplace. Officials stated she was observed to proceed marking up the price tag of masks 100% even following currently being warned by unique agents that she was in violation of the governor’s purchase.

Any individual who believes they are a victim of price tag gouging can file a complaint with the Workplace of the Lawyer Common.