‘We Celebrate In Honor Of Freedom’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas’s Martin Luther King Center held a drive thru Juneteenth celebration Friday afternoon to give back to members of the neighborhood in will need.

Juneteenth celebrates the finish of slavery in the United States, especially when on June 19, 1865, Union Basic Gordon Granger led 1000’s of federal troops to Galveston to announce the Civil War ended and slaves had been totally free.

Volunteers distributed non-perishables, toys, hygiene and cleansing goods.

A member of the MLK neighborhood center board, Elaine Sacks, explained the center needs to do what it can to remind the neighborhood of the day’s wealthy background.

“We don’t want people to forget what we are celebrating. We celebrate Juneteenth in honor of freedom! The actual freedom!”

Volunteer Craig Anderson explained, “We are celebrating Juneteenth today, first of all by obviously giving back to our community. There are a lot of people really struggling for things.”

An estimated 500 folks attended the occasion.