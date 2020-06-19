‘We All Must Do Better’ – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers proprietor Jeanie Buss Friday took to social media to share a racist letter she obtained earlier this week.

Buss mentioned she obtained the letter Monday, and “after much thought” made the decision to share it so that “everyone can see the hate is real and living out there.”

The letter, penned by another person named Joe, and which in accordance to Buss, integrated a return tackle, utilised many profanities and slurs and produced mention to the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid (expletive) traitors and the NBA,” it reads.

Buss says she has obtained many very similar this kind of letters in excess of the many years. The tips provided to her was to disregard it.

“But not anymore,” she wrote on Instagram.

It is unclear if Buss contacted the police relating to the detest-filled letter.

“On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it,” she wrote. “We all must do better.”

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they had employed Dr. Karida Brown, an assistant professor of African American Scientific studies and Sociology at UCLA, to be the team’s inaugural director of racial equity and action.

Earlier this week, two African American guys who reside in a Sherman Oaks apartment complicated observed racist notes posted to their front doors.