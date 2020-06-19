Waterford Girl Wins $70M Powerball Jackpot – Detroit

( DETROIT) – A Waterford female is now $36 million richer thanks to a winning lotto ticket.

Christi Davis purchased the Powerball ticket, well worth $70 million back in February.

The subsequent morning Davis’ pal known as her although she was at operate to confirm the numbers and they had been a great match.

Davis opted to get a lump sum of the dollars and spend the taxes up front.

