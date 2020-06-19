Watchdog Urges India to Drop Investigation Into Journalist

A press watchdog known as on Indian police Thursday to drop a criminal investigation into a journalist for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency.

Authorities launched a criminal probe into Supriya Sharma, the executive editor of the information web site Scroll.in, on June 13, in accordance to the Committee to Shield Journalists (CPJ). They are investigating Sharma for alleged defamation and negligence that could trigger the coronavirus to spread.

“Launching a criminal investigation into a journalist for her work in the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency is a clear intimidation tactic and sends a chilling message to journalists across the country,” stated Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ’s senior Asia researcher.

She additional that Sharma “was simply doing her job as a journalist.”

In accordance to Scroll.in, the investigation was sparked by an report on the affect of countrywide lockdowns ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The report stated that men and women in a village in Varanasi went hungry.

In accordance to CPJ, a female stated in the report sparked the investigation immediately after claiming her remarks had been misrepresented.

“Scroll.in has reported the article accurately and stands by it,” the web-site stated in a statement issued Thursday. The investigation is an “attempt to intimidate and silence independent journalism, reporting on conditions of vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 lockdown,” the web site stated.

Across the Asia-Pacific area, governments have been cracking down on press freedom amid the wellbeing crisis. In India, wherever journalists had been previously underneath strain in advance of the pandemic, press watchdogs say numerous journalists have faced intimidation for their reporting on the government’s dealing with of the outbreak.

Regional authorities across the nation took legal action towards, questioned or detained at least eight journalists among the finish of March and mid-May well, in accordance to CPJ.

The press watchdog stated regional authorities also demanded a separate information company concern an apology or encounter legal action in excess of a report in late March that some kids in Varanasi did not have adequate meals and had been consuming grass due to the hastily announced lockdown.

Press freedom in India has been on the decline in latest many years. The nation backslid two spots to 142 out of 180 nations in Reporters With out Borders (RSF)’s 2020 Globe Press Freedom Index.

