Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Dad Share Heartwarming Memories From the Superstar’s Childhood

Even though several of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s followers came about when his 2015 musical Hamilton premiered to wild acclaim, he is usually had this large supporter in his corner from day one particular: His father, Luis Miranda.

Luis solely shared with E! Information a heartwarming Father’s Day message that included adorable stories about Lin-Manuel’s childhood. “In a day like this, you remember your kid and the way he was and continues to be,” Luis started in the video over. “Lin-Manuel was an easygoing kid who was friendly to everyone, great to have around, so much that parents of other kids in his classroom would call my wife and I for playdates.”

He continued to speak about how Lin-Manuel—who will also be celebrating Father’s Day this weekend with his two sweet sons—was usually passionate about his artwork, even as a younger youngster.

“His art was always very important,” Luis shared. “He spent his free time filming his own movies, writing his own rhymes, creating his own little stories.”