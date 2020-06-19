View Jimmy Kimmel Adorably System His five-Yr-Outdated Daughter’s Potential

Jimmy Kimmel is 1 proud dad.

In the course of Thursday’s at-residence episode of Jimmy Kimmel Reside, the late evening host celebrated his daughter Jane‘s pre-college graduation by assisting the five-yr-outdated system for her potential.

“The strangest school year in modern history has finally come to a close,” he advised viewers. “My daughter Jane graduated from pre-school this week, which she’s very proud about—even though, let’s be honest, she got a degree in coloring. But, it is a milestone and it’s never too soon to start planning the future. So, I sat down with Jane to reflect on where she has been and to help her figure out where she is going.”

To kick points off, Jimmy asked Jane if she sees herself continuing her training and going to kindergarten. Following providing it mindful consideration, his and wife Molly McNearney‘s very little lady answered yes. Up coming, the father-daughter duo figured out what summertime work would be greatest for the graduate.