Video Shows Death of 1st of 2 Black Men Hanged in SoCal Desert Was Suicide – San Francisco

VICTORVILLE (/AP) — Malcom Harsch, the 38-12 months-previous Black guy located hanging from a tree close to a Victorville library final month, died from an obvious suicide, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Workplace stated Friday.

Harsch was located May well 31 in a filth discipline in Victorville, a desert city northeast of Los Angeles.

Surveillance video from a close by vacant constructing that was played for reporters showed Harsch wrapping a blue electronics cable about his neck, tying the ends to a tree limb and then letting himself fall, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

Harsch had been on suicide observe twice not too long ago right after currently being arrested on suspicion of small crimes, San Bernardino County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Allen advised the paper.

Harsch’s relatives, which had observed the video, launched a statement accepting that he died from suicide.

“It is with a heavy heart that we now know the cause and manner of death,” the statement stated. It thanked investigators and everybody who supported the relatives, incorporating: “We urge you all to continue your efforts concerning the hanging deaths of African Americans. If you or someone you know may be suicidal please seek help.”

Harsch’s girlfriend identified as 911 the morning of May well 31 to report that he had hanged himself, in accordance to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division.

Allen stated the lady advised investigators that the two had broken up that morning in excess of mutual accusations of infidelity, and the video showed him throwing donuts at the tent, the Press-Enterprise stated.

Harsch hanged himself minutes later on, it appeared.

Persons in the encampment later on reduce down Harsch. But efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy did not come across any signal of foul perform, the sheriff’s division stated.

Detectives also obtained the surveillance video from the vacant constructing, and it “confirmed the absence of foul play,” the statement stated.

“Although there remains no sign of foul play, the forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death,” the statement extra.

Najee Ali, a spokesperson for the relatives, issued a statement Friday evening that stated, in portion:

“On behalf of the family of Malcolm Harsch, unfortunately it seems he did take his own life. The Victorville Police Department officials released new video evidence to family members. The family wants to sincerely thank everyone for their support and prayers.”

In accordance to the division, Sheriff John McMahon has been in get hold of with the California Division of Justice and was functioning in cooperation with them as the investigation continued.

Harsch’s death came a week in advance of yet another Black guy was located hanging from a tree close to the City Hall in Palmdale, about 40 miles away.

Robert Fuller, 24, who was located hanging from a tree final week in Palmdale. Original findings that it was most likely a suicide led to protests and calls for an independent investigation. The FBI and U.S. Division of Justice are reviewing the investigations into his death.

