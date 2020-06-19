Vallejo Police Division Bans ‘Sleeper Hold’ Neck Restraint Strategy – San Francisco

VALLEJO ( SF) — The Vallejo police division announced Thursday it will prohibit use of the “carotid control hold” — also known as sleeper holds — as a strategy to restrain aggressive suspects resisting arrest.

“This immediate ban of the carotid control hold is the right thing to do as our department focuses on assessment and reform,” explained Vallejo police chief Shawny Williams in a statement. “I also think it’s important for the Vallejo community to know that the carotid control hold is not a stranglehold or a chokehold; those types of holds were never authorized by VPD and do not reflect our values as a department.”

In accordance to a Vallejo police division statement sent to the media, the carotid management hold is a “vascular neck constraint that does not restrict air flow when properly applied.” It had been an accredited strategy in the VPD’s Use of Force/De-Escalation Policy just before Thursday’s ban.

Police departments all over the planet are moving to ban neck restraints in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the widespread protests that have followed.

Neck restraints, or neck holds, refer to the practice of officers making use of their arm or leg to restrain someone’s neck. The strategy has been a topic of controversy for many years, especially following the death of Eric Garner in 2014 soon after a police officer was accused of choking him.

Law enforcement officers say the approaches are employed to achieve management of aggressive or resisting topics. Some departments state that they need to only be employed as a final resort, when the officer believes the topic poses a risk to their or others’ lives. But as the scenarios of Floyd, Garner and other folks have proven, neck restraints have the possible to go badly incorrect — from time to time resulting in death.

The Vallejo PD ban follows a directive by Gov. Gavin Newsom final week to cease law enforcement teaching on the controversial strategy.

