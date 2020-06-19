Usher Considers Juneteenth Independence Day for African-Americans

Instagram

The ‘Yeah!’ hitmaker urges U.S. officials to make June 19 a nationwide vacation as he suggests the historic date as the Independence Day for African-American individuals.

Usher is celebrating Juneteenth vacation by reminding supporters why marking the official finish of slavery in America is so crucial.

The “Yeah!” singer has penned an op-ed piece for The Washington Submit urging every person to get time to reflect on the background of African-Americans each and every 19 June, 155 many years soon after the final slaves in Texas have been granted freedom in 1865.

Urging officials across the nation to give personnel the day off, Usher wrote, “Recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday would be a small gesture compared with the greater social needs of black people in America, but it can remind us of our journey toward freedom, and the work America still has to do.”

The singer illustrated his post with a photograph of himself sporting a T-shirt with the phrases ‘JULY FOURTH’ crossed out and replaced with ‘JUNETEENTH’, suggesting June 19 is Independence Day for African-Americans.

He adds, “For me, wearing the shirt (onstage at a gig in 2015) was an opportunity to inform others… that Juneteenth is our authentic day of self-determination.”

There is legislation in the performs to make Juneteenth a new nationwide vacation.