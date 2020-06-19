Unions Inform Calif. Governor Disneyland Not Prepared To Reopen – Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The coalition of unions which signify 1000’s of Disneyland staff advised California’s governor Thursday that the theme park is not prepared to reopen securely.

The enjoyment giant announced final week that Disneyland and Disney California Journey park will reopen on July 17, although the Downtown Disney District will reopen a week earlier, on July 9.

On the other hand, in an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday, the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions wrote that “despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney’s rapid timetable.”

CRLU represents 10 unions and about 17,000 Disneyland staff members.

The letter notes that although Disney has agreed to temperature checks for all staff members as they come to function, there are “numerous questions about safety which Disney has not yet answered, including any serious discussion of ‘testing,’ – which has been the cornerstone of plans for other areas of the entertainment industry re- opening.”

The CRLU also alleges that Disney has rejected numerous security proposals from its unions.

“Therefore, at this point we do not know if the resort can be operated safely,” the letter closes.

Far more than 41,000 individuals have signed an on the net petition calling to delay the reopening.

There is significance to Disneyland’s reopening date. Disneyland initially opened on July 17, 1955, which marks the 65th anniversary of the iconic park.

Disneyland has been closed because March 13. Disney Planet in Florida is slated to reopen July 11.