KABUL, Afghanistan — The United States has lowered the quantity of troops it has in Afghanistan to eight,600 in accordance with a preliminary peace deal with the Taliban, a top rated American standard stated on Thursday, even as other factors of the prepare to finish the war have faced setbacks and delays.

At the peak of the virtually two-decade war, there had been additional than 100,000 American troops in Afghanistan, along with tens of 1000’s from about 40 nations in the United States-led NATO coalition. That quantity has dropped in latest many years, as all sides admitted the war could not be won militarily. The United States shifted to a approach of trying to find a political settlement, which has proved to be halting and difficult.

The signing of the deal with the Taliban in February initiated a phased withdrawal of the approximately 12,000 American military personnel who had been even now in the nation. The agreement also integrated a prisoner exchange and direct negotiations in between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government more than the country’s political potential.

American officials stated they also had an knowing with the Taliban that violence ranges would be lowered by 80 %, however that wasn’t spelled out in the deal.