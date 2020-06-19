Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

LONDON – Twitter has slapped yet another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media company’s crackdown on a single of its most extensively followed customers.

Soon after Trump tweeted the video late Thursday, Twitter took the uncommon stage of incorporating a warning that it was “manipulated media” and linked to a web page that mentioned numerous journalists confirmed the clip was edited to make it appear like a CNN broadcast. The video stays noticeable in Trump’s timeline.

The doctored clip utilized footage from a video that went viral final 12 months of two toddlers, a single black, a single white, which CNN utilized for a story it did on the boys’ friendship.

The video Trump shared starts with footage of the boys operating set to ominous music, with a fake misspelled CNN caption studying, “Terrified todler runs from racist child.” Then it cuts to other footage from the authentic video of the boys excitedly operating to every other and hugging, which formed the basis of the authentic CNN story, prior to displaying the message, “America is not the challenge. Fake information is.”

It really is the most recent salvo in the battle involving Trump and tech firms, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices. Trump lashed out at Twitter final month soon after it extra truth-verify warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting, and vowed to include new rules to rein in social media firms.

Twitter in March utilized the “manipulated media” warning to mark a video of Biden shared by President Donald Trump.