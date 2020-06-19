Twitter Congratulates Raven Symone & Her New Wife!!

Former Disney actress Raven Symone trended on the internet most of Thursday following she announced that she has secretly married her girlfriend — and Twitter stored the congratulations rolling in.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the actress wrote in the caption. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW”.

Sharing various pics of the two of them, like their customized manufactured rings, she continued:

“The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe”

Symone came out as bisexual a number of many years back but has remained incredibly quiet about her appreciate daily life due to the fact then, trying to keep it personal.

But Twitter did not hold back from wishing her and her gorgeous, blonde bride, their finest wishes.

Get a seem at a number of of the reactions under.