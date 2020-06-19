Twitter Congratulates Raven Symone & Her New Wife!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Former Disney actress Raven Symone trended on the internet most of Thursday following she announced that she has secretly married her girlfriend — and Twitter stored the congratulations rolling in.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the actress wrote in the caption. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW”.

