Twentynine Palms Man Sentenced For Making 10,000 Harassing Phone Calls To Government Offices – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Twentynine Palms guy has been sentenced to a yr and a day in federal prison for generating far more than 10,000 harassing cell phone calls to government offices and threatening to injure the congressional staffers who answered.

Robert Eric Stahlnecker, 48, was sentenced Thursday following a two-trial in February identified him guilty of one particular count of generating threats by interstate commerce and 5 counts of anonymous telecommunications harassment. He was acquitted of two counts of threatening federal workers.

Stahlnecker was identified to have produced eight calls inside 7 minutes to the Washington D.C. workplace of Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, berating the intern who answered, insulting her with vulgar language and threatening to come to the senator’s workplace to destroy her. Prosecutors showed that he produced a number of abusive cell phone calls to personnel members and interns of a number of members of Congress among September and November 2019.

He produced far more than 10,000 calls to government companies and elected officials among January and November of final yr, with three,600 calls to the Veterans Affairs complaint line and two,500 calls to the United States senators from California, in accordance to the Division of Justice.

Stahlnecker has been in federal custody because his arrest in December.