Trump Says He Created Juneteenth Well-known!!

President Trump is claiming that he created the African American vacation Juneteenth popular regardless of its staying all around for additional than a century.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump stated into the Wall Street Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865: the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and advised a group of enslaved African-Americans that the Civil War had ended and they had been freed. For several, it signifies the ending of slavery.

Trump might assume that he no person had heard of the vacation due to the fact, in accordance to the report from the WSJ — he had no plan about Juneteenth until finally a Black member of the Secret Support informed him.

“Trump said a black Secret Service agent told him the meaning of Juneteenth as the president was facing criticism for initially planning to hold his first campaign rally in three months on the day,” the paper reported.