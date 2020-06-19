Trio arrested by counter-terror police above sale of unlawful guns in south-west Sydney, dealing with ‘over 100 charges’

3 males have been arrested as portion of an investigation into the provide of unlawful guns in south-west Sydney.

The males, aged 26, 29, and 30, are anticipated to encounter additional than 100 fees relating to the provide of 14 firearms, and had “Islamic-extremist sympathies”, police mentioned.

“Those firearms include military-style rifles, pistols of high calibre and ability to be concealed, and a pump action shotgun,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton mentioned nowadays.

Police seized 14 guns, which includes military-design rifles, pistols of substantial calibre and a pump action shotgun.

A single of the arrests was produced as a gun deal was taking spot, police will allege.

“We will allege this morning when that person was arrested, the person was in the process of supplying an MK-15 which is a military-style assault rifle, a 9-millimetre small Glock pistol, and another 9-millimetre pistol,” Assistant Commissioner Walton mentioned.

In spite of the males possessing “Islamic-extremist sympathies”, AFP Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee mentioned there was “no evidence” of a planned terror assault.

“We’ve captured evidence I terms of the extremist beliefs that are consistent with Islamic State,” Commissioner Lee mentioned.

The group are believed to have back links to organised crime, and the guns are mentioned to be well worth hundreds of 1000’s of bucks.

“It’s fair to say the sale of these firearms involves the reaping of hundreds of thousands of Australian dollars, back to those who are involved in it,” Assistant Commissioner Walton mentioned.

It truly is a really serious organization, there is a good deal of dollars concerned, and in which that dollars in the end will get invested and redistributed is also a concern to us. It has the probable to finance other criminal pursuits.”

The trio had been arrested as portion of Operation Bouwel, a joint investigation by the NSW JCTT.

It concerned officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP), NSW Police Force (NSWPF), the Australian Safety Intelligence Organisation, and the NSW Crime Commission.