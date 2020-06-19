Tracee Ellis Ross to Front ‘Daria’ Spin-Off ‘Jodie’ for Comedy Central

MTV

The daughter of Diana Ross has been confirmed to executive develop and lend her voice to the title character for the approaching grownup animated present ‘Jodie’.

–

Tracee Ellis Ross has been tapped to executive develop and voice the title character in Comedy Central’s most current grownup animated series “Jodie“.

The 47-yr-previous “Mixed-ish” actress will front the spin-off of the MTV cult traditional “Daria“, which will stick to Daria’s pal Jodie Landon as she attempts to navigate publish-school daily life.

In accordance to , “Jodie” will premiere alongside Comedy Central’s flagship series “South Park” as the network attempts to ramp up its grownup animated information.

The present will “satirise workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more” as Jodie requires on her initial occupation in the grownup planet, and will be led by themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, shining a light on the problems younger black females encounter these days.

Jodie is the brainchild of author Grace Edwards, who has lent her skills to demonstrates this kind of as Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt“, Comedy Central’s “Within Amy Schumer“, and HBO’s “Insecure“.

A premiere date has but to be announced.