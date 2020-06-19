Tommy Lee Abruptly Ends Radio Interview More than Private Query About His Exes

Instagram

The Motley Crue drummer was speaking to ‘Moonman in the Morning’ co-host Jess Eva when she asked him which of his former girlfriends and wives was greatest in bed.

–

Rocker Tommy Lee ended a radio interview abruptly earlier this week when the host asked him to rank his ex-lovers.

The Motley Crue drummer was chatting with Australia’s “Moonman in the Morning” co-host Jess Eva on Thursday (June 18) when she asked him which of his former girlfriends and wives was greatest in bed.

&#13<br />

Lee promptly ended the cell phone interview and now his publicist, Jamie Roberts, has slammed Eva for ignoring her checklist of banned inquiries.

In a statement to Fox Information, Roberts says, “Like most publicists, I made them, and everyone else that interviews Tommy, aware of the numerous topics that Tommy would be interested in and willing to talk about, and I also told them that I would terminate the interview if they couldn’t play by the rules.”

“They didn’t do their job, so I did mine. Of the 50 interviews we’ve done in the past week, they were the only ones who couldn’t keep it together.”

Soon after Tommy Lee appeared to hang up on Eva, a producer suggested her they had been informed especially by Tommy’s publicist not to inquire any inquiries about his ex-wives.

Jess insisted she had no plan that was a situation of the interview, including, “I didn’t know that…! What was I meant to ask him?”