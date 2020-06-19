TikTok’s Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett Break Up

Younger Hollywood is waking up to an sudden breakup.

On Thursday evening, TikTok stars Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett took to YouTube and posted a video titled “We Broke Up” in which they announced their new connection standing.

“We didn’t want lies or rumors being spread,” Josh shared in the video that has presently been viewed shut to two million instances as of press time. “There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn’t best to be together. We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was. She’s an amazing girl and I will always care about her always.”

In accordance to the pair, the breakup was mutual and they the two agree on remaining good friends.

Romance rumors amongst the pair started out in late 2019. It was not until eventually January 2020, nonetheless, when the couple manufactured items Instagram official.