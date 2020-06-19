Tiffany Haddish: Withholding Intercourse Could Finish Racism!!

Tiffany Haddish sat down for a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, in which she joked that withholding intercourse could be the solution to finish racism.

“I would just speak my reality. Like, individuals have asked me, ‘Tiffany, how can we resolve this? What do you feel we could do?’ To be sincere, I never know. But I know when I have issues and I want them solved, I just quit obtaining intercourse and everything’s solved.

“So, if everyone just stopped obtaining intercourse, particularly if you are in an interracial partnership and your guy is white, quit obtaining intercourse with your white guy. Items will modify,” she continued.

She additional,

“If you are a white lady and you have acquired a white guy, quit obtaining intercourse with that white guy. When a white guy ain’t gettin’ no intercourse, factors modify, that I know.”