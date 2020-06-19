The Portland Sea Dogs are repurposing their ballpark for target golf

Specialist baseball might even now be on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, golf has gotten the green light.

So the Portland Sea Dogs are placing their ballpark to use.

The Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox announced Thursday that, for 4 days up coming month, they will let supporters to tee off from the suite-degree boxes at Hadlock Discipline for a 9-hole round of target-fashion golf. But ahead of you get your driver out, the purpose of this game is to preserve the ball within the park.

As a staff-launched promo video illustrates, the Sea Dogs will lower 9 holes with flags into their outfield and spray-paint a six-foot circle as very well as a greater green location all around every single.

Gamers will rotate all around corresponding tee boxes outdoors the park’s Sky Box suites aiming to get their ball closest to the hole. Considering that the longest hole is just 160 yards, they will only be permitted to use a seven-iron, eight-iron, 9-iron, or wedge.

Scoring is as follows: in the cup is really worth a single stage, receiving the ball inside the six-foot diameter circle is two factors, and anyplace on the “green” is 3. Anyplace on the area but off the green is 4 factors. And if the ball is hit into the stands “or anywhere else,” that is 5 factors. Golfers will get two shots a hole.

The staff notes that social distancing will be enforced all the even though with a a single-directional movement by the park and no far more than 9 folks enjoying at a time. And due to the fact only a single golfer is permitted per tee time, groups have been encouraged to guide consecutive tee instances and then only stick to every single other by the program. The staff says that golf balls will also be collected and sanitized right after every single use.

Geoff Iacuessa, the president of the Sea Dogs, advised the Portland Press Herald that it is an plan the staff has been kicking all around for many years, right after the San Diego Padres launched a equivalent, if far more intensive, notion in 2015.

“Given our season is still delayed, we’ve been looking at a number of ideas to stay engaged with our community and thought this was one we’d like to try,” Iacuessa mentioned.

Sadly, tee instances, which went for $30, went quick. By Friday, the Sea Dogs internet site mentioned they had offered out the occasion, which runs July 9 to 12.

The great information is that Chris Cameron, the Sea Dogs’ vice president for communications, advised Boston.com that the staff is “definitely considering adding future dates.” But ahead of they make any commitments, they want to see how the occasion up coming month goes initially.

With the coronavirus threatening the small league baseball season, the staff might have some time to consider about it.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Indicator up and obtain coronavirus information and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.