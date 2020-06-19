‘The Pandemic Is Accelerating,’ W.H.O. Warns

The pandemic is accelerating. A lot more than 150,000 new situations of Covid-19 had been reported to W.H.O. yesterday, the most in a single day so far. Nearly half of these situations had been reported from the Americas, with huge numbers also becoming reported from South Asia and the Middle East. The globe is in a new and hazardous phase. Quite a few folks are understandably fed up with becoming at house. Nations are understandably keen to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is nonetheless spreading rapid. It is nonetheless deadly, and most folks are nonetheless vulnerable. As the pandemic gathers tempo, it is the most vulnerable who will endure the most.