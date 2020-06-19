The ‘Father of Democracy’ Caught Among Hong Kong’s Extremes

HONG KONG — He was as soon as the most common politician in Hong Kong, recognized by a lot of as the “father of democracy.” He assisted create the mini-Constitution that enshrined the city’s prized freedoms that mainland China lacks. For virtually 4 decades, he provoked Beijing by crusading for civil liberties, but remained a respected element of Hong Kong’s political elite.

But for Martin Lee, the 82-yr-outdated founder of Hong Kong’s initial professional-democracy celebration, the unlikely stability that has defined his job has not too long ago begun to collapse.

The professional-democracy motion that he assisted commence has more and more distanced itself from his ideals, as a younger generation of activists demands a lot more drastic action than he is inclined to endorse. Right after Mr. Lee not too long ago proposed a compromise with Beijing on nationwide protection legislation, social media consumers assailed him as out of touch.

At the exact same time, Beijing has misplaced persistence. Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed police chief not too long ago referred to as him a poor influence on the city’s youthful men and women, on the heels of a monthslong demonization campaign by the Chinese state information media. In April, Mr. Lee was arrested and charged for his activism for the initial time.