The ‘Father of Democracy’ Caught Among Hong Kong’s Extremes

HONG KONG — He was as soon as the most common politician in Hong Kong, recognized by a lot of as the “father of democracy.” He assisted create the mini-Constitution that enshrined the city’s prized freedoms that mainland China lacks. For virtually 4 decades, he provoked Beijing by crusading for civil liberties, but remained a respected element of Hong Kong’s political elite.
But for Martin Lee, the 82-yr-outdated founder of Hong Kong’s initial professional-democracy celebration, the unlikely stability that has defined his job has not too long ago begun to collapse.
The professional-democracy motion that he assisted commence has more and more distanced itself from his ideals, as a younger generation of activists demands a lot more drastic action than he is inclined to endorse. Right after Mr. Lee not too long ago proposed a compromise with Beijing on nationwide protection legislation, social media consumers assailed him as out of touch.
At the exact same time, Beijing has misplaced persistence. Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed police chief not too long ago referred to as him a poor influence on the city’s youthful men and women, on the heels of a monthslong demonization campaign by the Chinese state information media. In April, Mr. Lee was arrested and charged for his activism for the initial time.
Mr. Lee, who has a broad grin, is unshaken by the risk to his legacy.
“I’m a public enemy from China’s point of view. And the kids don’t like me, either, because I am not agreeing with their objects,” he mentioned. But, he continued, reputation wasn’t the target: “The goal is democracy for Hong Kong.”
Mr. Lee’s trajectory, from quixotic campaigner to mainstream icon, undaunted in spite of repeated setbacks, is in a lot of approaches the story of the democracy motion itself. Now he has develop into a locus for a single of the movement’s essential issues: regardless of whether, as Beijing tightens its grip and Hong Kong’s protesters expand a lot more desperate, any area stays for Mr. Lee’s brand of hopeful pragmatism.
“His experience of getting arrested really marks a very important milestone in Hong Kong’s downfall,” mentioned Victoria Hui, a political-science professor at the University of Notre Dame. “When even the moderates are arrested, then what is left?”
Mr. Lee was not regarded as reasonable when he started campaigning for residents in Hong Kong to immediately elect their best leaders in the 1980s. Right after the government made available constrained elections in 1991 for a number of legislative seats, Mr. Lee burned a printout of the proposal.
Even immediately after he led his political celebration, the United Democrats, to a landslide victory in people elections, his fellow celebration members chastised him for demanding also considerably, also promptly, mentioned Professor Hui, who worked for the celebration at the time.
“He wanted to have democracy as much as possible, and on those issues, there was just very little market,” she recalled.
But if Mr. Lee’s idealism was radical, his vision itself was hardly so. He is a staunch defender of “one country, two systems,” the political formula established when Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese management in 1997. Regardless of his opposition to the Communist Get together, he has generally regarded as himself Chinese he seeks only for Hong Kong to safeguard its rights.
In which we left off
In the summer season of 2019, Hong Kong protesters started fighting a rule that would let extraditions to China. These protests at some point broadened to shield Hong Kong’s autonomy from China. The protests wound down when professional-democracy candidates notched a gorgeous victory in Hong Kong elections in November, in what was observed as a pointed rebuke of Beijing and its allies in Hong Kong.
Late in 2019, the protests then quieted.
How it is distinct this time
Individuals peaceful mass rallies that occurred in June of 2019 had been pointed towards the territory leadership of Hong Kong. Later on, they devolved into usually-violent clashes involving some protesters and police officers and lasted by means of November 2019. The existing protests are aimed at mainland China.
What’s taking place now
This most current round of demonstrations in Hong Kong has been fueled largely by China’s ruling Communist Get together move this month to impose new nationwide protection legislation for Hong Kong.
To China, the guidelines are important to shield the country’s nationwide sovereignty. To critics, they additional erode the relative autonomy granted to the territory immediately after Britain handed it back to China in 1997.
Up to date May well 27, 2020
He is the ideal ambassador for that vision. Born in Hong Kong and educated in Britain, Mr. Lee embodies the city as it has generally sought to existing itself: polished, profitable, effortlessly straddling East and West. Ahead of coming into politics, he was the Jaguar-driving chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association. A devoted Catholic, he counts Cardinal Joseph Zen amid his shut good friends. He switches amid Mandarin, Cantonese and English with ease.
He discovered his mix of pragmatism and idealism from his father, who was a lieutenant basic in the Chinese Army just before fleeing to Hong Kong immediately after the Communist takeover in 1949. The elder Mr. Lee had studied with Zhou Enlai, the initial premier of Communist China. However the two guys had vehement political variations, they remained cordial, Mr. Lee has recalled.
“One day they sat down and talked for 24 hours, each trying to convert the other,” Mr. Lee, who is married with a son, mentioned in a 1991 interview. “Both failed, they shook hands, and parted company.”
Mr. Lee’s personal faith in dialogue drove a single of his major types of advocacy: courting worldwide help. He traveled the globe to lobby presidents, prime ministers and lawmakers, urging them to exert stress on the Communist Get together that Hong Kong alone could not.
The tactic enraged Beijing, which has repeatedly branded him a traitor.
However even as Mr. Lee’s fame grew, the prospective customers for democracy did not. And Hong Kongers — who not extended just before had wavered on direct elections — started developing impatient. By 2013, help for universal suffrage was so powerful that a public outcry forced Mr. Lee to apologize immediately after he proposed a compromise measure.
Then came 2014, and the enormous, peaceful professional-democracy protests recognized as the Umbrella Motion. It galvanized tens of 1000’s of youthful men and women, but it also exposed rifts in the professional-democracy camp and in the end failed. More than the previous 5 many years, as the government dealt blow immediately after blow to the democracy motion, the a lot more confrontational bloc’s criticisms only grew.
By final yr, when antigovernment protests erupted once more, people as soon as-fringe voices had entered the mainstream. Expanding numbers of protesters have thrown Molotov cocktails at police officers and embraced a scorched-earth philosophy recognized as “laam caau.” Reasonable factions, keen to remain unified, have refrained from criticizing them.
The exception has been Mr. Lee.
As the motion close to him has grown a lot more combative, Mr. Lee has referred to as the violence counterproductive and pressed for renewed guarantees from China. He has completed so in spite of an escalating campaign towards him by the Chinese state media, which has referred to as him a “die-hard proxy for foreign anti-China forces” and named him a single in a “Gang of Four” that Beijing mentioned had incited the unrest.
Even his arrest in April for participating in an “unauthorized assembly” final yr — a charge that a lot of referred to as blatantly political, offered his fairly lower involvement in the most current protests — did not transform Mr. Lee’s message. If convicted, he faces up to 5 many years in prison.
Mr. Lee describes his constancy as a moral essential. But it has set him on a collision program with the motion that he assisted identified. Whilst he mentioned he respected the younger generation’s frustrations, he referred to as its laam caau philosophy naïve, and mentioned calls for independence would value Hong Kong its worldwide help.
“The laam caau people, they haven’t got a clue,” mentioned Mr. Lee, who although generally courteous can be startlingly blunt. “If you start the revolution, and then you’re completely defeated, many people will die with you. So how does that help Hong Kong?”
Abandoning negotiation would only give China an excuse to crack down, he mentioned. “Don’t be so stupid and say, ‘OK, you walk away from that, so do we,’” he mentioned. “You are falling into their trap.”
Mr. Lee’s views have drawn fire from a lot of protesters. When he advised in a latest interview that Beijing let Hong Kong to pass its personal nationwide protection legislation, rather than impose it immediately, protesters pilloried him on-line, calling the proposal one more failed try at appeasement.
“He is consistent. I respect him,” mentioned Andy Chan, 29, who founded the now-outlawed Hong Kong Nationwide Get together, which supports independence. “But he is not making any impact.”
Mr. Lee readily acknowledges that the disillusionment with his method is a testament to the reality that his decades of activism have not attained democracy.
But the criticism also suggests that he has succeeded in a distinct way: awakening his fellow Hong Kongers to the lead to to which he has focused his existence and turning his as soon as-lonely quest into a motion with ample power to rattle Beijing.
Even as so a lot of appeared to be turning away from his idealism now, Mr. Lee mentioned he was confident it would come across an audience at some point. He continues to drum up worldwide help: Final week, he spoke to a group of college students in Sweden, attorneys in the United States and a assume tank in Australia — “anybody who will listen” — in a series of on-line video conferences.
“When you fail, don’t give up, and then do the next thing to bring it about. When you fail again, continue,” he mentioned. “Because they are wrong, every time they deny it to us. They are wrong. And we should tell the whole world.”
Bella Huang contributed study.