‘The Daring and The Beautiful’ Halts Manufacturing A single Day Soon after the Filming Resumes

CBS

The manufacturing on the CBS soap opera series comes to a halt in buy to modify Covid-19 testing to truly guarantee the security of the crew and cast members.

Manufacturing on CBS soap opera series “The Daring and the Stunning” has been delayed to “better accommodate the large volume of testing needed” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The common demonstrate, starring Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton, and Don Diamont, resumed filming at Tv City Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, creating it one particular of the 1st displays to return to set following the coronavirus outbreak.

Even so, on Wednesday it was announced operate on the series had the moment once more been paused to modify testing procedures, to guarantee the security of cast and crew.

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” a spokesperson informed Range in a statement.

“Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work.”

Manufacturing for “The Bold and the Beautiful” is now scheduled to resume on June 23, 2020.