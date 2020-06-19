Terry Crews Nonetheless Defends His ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweets: Black Individuals Have ‘Gatekeepers’

WENN

The ‘America’s Acquired Talent’ host also weighs in on Joe Biden’s statement in which he stated that a black man or woman ‘ain’t genuinely black’ if the man or woman votes for Donald Trump.

–

Terry Crews continues to stand by his controversial remarks about “black supremacy.” In a current episode of “The Speak“, the “America’s Acquired Talent” host more explained himself and his views that led him to tweet this kind of remarks.

“I compare that tweet to cussin’ in church,” he shared. “Because what’s wild is, you have the message, but if you use a cuss word, nobody is really hearing what you’re saying. The cuss word I used in this instance was ‘black supremacy,’ and this is what I really want to reiterate and explain. What I said was, defeating white supremacy without white people could create black supremacy.”

“In the black race, in black America, we have gatekeepers. We have people who have decided that who is going to black and who’s not,” he went on saying. “I, simply because I have a mixed-race wife, have been discounted from the conversation a lot of times by very militant movements.”

“Black Power movement. I’ve been called all kinds of things like an Uncle Tom, simply because I’m successful, simply because I worked my way out of Flint, Michigan. The problem with that is black people have different views. It’s funny, because when you’re white, you can be Republican, Libertarian, Democrat. You can be anything. But when you’re black, you have to be one thing,” he extra.

Terry then addressed Joe Biden’s statement on “The Breakfast Club” in which he stated that a black man or woman “ain’t really black” if the man or woman votes for Donald Trump in the upcoming election. He stated, “blackness is always judged,” incorporating that it was a “supremacist move” due to the fact “blackness” is getting place over other folks.

The actor sparked outrage following he named for a unity to finish racial injustice on June seven, but the tweet rubbed individuals the incorrect way as he stated about “Black supremacy.” He wrote, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Between people who criticized him for it had been “Whiskey Cavalier” actor Tyler James Williams, comedian Godfrey and Amanda Seales.