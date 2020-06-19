Television persona Sam Newman leaves Channel 9 right after decades of support

Television media persona and Footy Demonstrate legend Sam Newman will no longer seem on Channel 9 right after determining to aspect techniques with the network.

The selection announced these days was produced “mutually and amicably”, in accordance to a 9 spokesperson.

“Sam Newman has been a part of the football landscape in Melbourne for generations,” the spokesperson stated.

“He loved an illustrious enjoying occupation, notching up 300 video games for the Geelong Football Club.

“Sam parlayed his enjoying days into a hugely prosperous media occupation.

“We thank Sam for his service with Nine over several decades. His contribution to The Footy Show was paramount to the enormous ratings success the show enjoyed over many years.”

The spokesperson described Sam as a “master at live television” by attracting a legion of loyal supporters to The Footy Demonstrate by means of his “comedic and insightful” input.