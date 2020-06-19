Taylor Swift Provides Workers the Day Off as She Calls for Juneteenth to Be a Nationwide Vacation

Taylor Swift is celebrating Juneteenth in a massive way.

Taking to social media, the “Lover” singer announced that she has offered her personnel the day off to observe the vacation, which commemorates Basic Gordon Granger arriving in Texas to announce to remaining enslaved African Americans that they have been free of charge. She also referred to as for Juneteenth to be acknowledged as a nationwide vacation.

“Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment,” she shared alongside an educational video with regards to the significance of the vacation.

Swift continued, “For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right.”