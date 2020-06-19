Home Entertainment Taco Bell Apologizes For Firing Worker Above Black Lives Matter Mask

Taco Bell Apologizes For Firing Worker Above Black Lives Matter Mask

Taco Bell has issued an apology right after a former worker was fired for sporting a Black Lives Matter encounter mask to operate.

Denzel Skinner posted a video to his social media of a current Facebook Reside session dated June eight, telling his followers that he was dropping his work at a Taco Bell in Youngstown, Ohio, simply because he was sporting a Black Lives Matter mask.

“Bro, I’m not bringing politics in,” Skinner says. “This is what I’m standing for. How is this considered politics?”

