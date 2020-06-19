Taco Bell Apologizes For Firing Worker Above Black Lives Matter Mask

Taco Bell has issued an apology right after a former worker was fired for sporting a Black Lives Matter encounter mask to operate.

Denzel Skinner posted a video to his social media of a current Facebook Reside session dated June eight, telling his followers that he was dropping his work at a Taco Bell in Youngstown, Ohio, simply because he was sporting a Black Lives Matter mask.

“Bro, I’m not bringing politics in,” Skinner says. “This is what I’m standing for. How is this considered politics?”

Taco Bell launched a statement to Small business Insider stating that the chain was “disappointed to learn about the incident,” saying that “we believe Black Lives Matter.”

“Our Chief People Officer and Yum!’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer spoke with Denzel last week to apologize and discuss the situation,” a Taco Bell representative stated in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure our policies are inclusive and keep our team members and customers safe.”

“While our policies at restaurants do not prohibit Team Members from wearing Black Lives Matter masks, we are working to clarify our mask policy so this doesn’t happen again,” the statement continued.