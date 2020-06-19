Sydney counter-terrorism arrest: Guns seized, men charged

3 Sydney men have been charged with far more than 70 offences right after an investigation into the alleged possession of unlawful military-design guns by a group with suspected extremist ideology.

The trio, aged 26, 29, and 30, are due to encounter a Sydney bail court nowadays right after their arrest yesterday by counter-terror police.

Police seized 14 weapons in excess of the program of the 5-month investigation such as an MK15 assault rifle, a pump-action shotgun and a 9mm Glock pistol.

A single of the weapons seized by police. (NSW Police)

3 men – aged 26, 29, and 30 – have been charged. (NSW Police)

Two banana magazines and 523 rounds of ammunition had been also observed.

A single guy, a 29-yr-outdated from Bankstown, is dealing with 45 expenses such as 18 counts of giving to provide a pistol to a individual unauthorised to possess it.

The other men, a 30-yr-outdated from Condell Park and a 26-yr-outdated East Hills, also encounter gun provide expenses.

None encounter terrorism expenses.

The men are dealing with weapon provide expenses. (NSW Police)

Police mentioned there was no proof of ideas for a terror assault. (NSW Police)

523 rounds of ammunition had been also seized. (NSW Police)

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee mentioned the investigation started in January following reviews of a individual with “extremist sympathies”, who was allegedly “aligned to the Islamic State ideology”, supplying firearms.

“We’ve captured evidence in terms of the extremist beliefs that are consistent with Islamic State and that’s obviously part of the information that we obtained that caused us such concern,” Mr Lee mentioned,

“There’s no evidence (the man involved wanted to join ISIS) … but certainly the evidence is that he’s supportive of ISIS and was looking to provide funds to Islamic State if possible.”