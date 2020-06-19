Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement

Regularly suspended broad receiver Josh Gordon has utilized to the NFL for reinstatement, a individual with know-how of the move advised The Connected Press.

The individual spoke to the AP on issue of anonymity Thursday since the NFL does not publicly announce this kind of moves. NFL Network initially reported Gordon’s application for reinstatement.

Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight occasions total by both his group or the NFL, like 6 occasions considering that 2013, mainly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle final season ahead of staying suspended indefinitely.

An All-Professional in 2013 for Cleveland regardless of missing the initially two video games although suspended, he led the league with one,646 yards acquiring, but his occupation has spiraled considering that. In advance of the 2014 season, Gordon was suspended for a yr for violating the substance abuse policy, a ban that was later on lowered to 10 video games. But he was later on suspended for the season finale by the Browns for violating group guidelines.

He did not perform in 2015 or 2016. Even though Gordon was reinstated by the league in late July 2016 and permitted to participate in instruction camp, he was suspended for the initially 4 video games of the season. Gordon opted to enter a rehabilitation plan rather than perform when the suspension concluded.

And in 2018, as a member of the Patriots, he was suspended in December and missed the last 3 video games on the routine.

Gordon’s troubles started in school when he was was suspended indefinitely although at Baylor for violation of group guidelines.