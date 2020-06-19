Suspect killed in officer-concerned shooting in Westminster, police say

A suspect was killed in an officer-concerned shooting in Westminster on Thursday evening, police mentioned.

Officers went to the 6900 block of Stuart Street to serve a warrant about seven:40 p.m. Police mentioned the suspect — a 38-12 months-outdated white individual, who was needed out of Lakewood for 2nd-degree assault, initial-degree burglary and felony menacing — was armed with a handgun when SWAT officers arrived.

At some stage, the suspect pointed the gun at officers, police mentioned. Two police sergeants fired their guns, and the suspect was taken to a hospital and died. The suspect’s identify has not been launched. Police mentioned it was unclear if the suspect fired the gun.

Police had been nonetheless investigating the shooting later on Thursday evening. The Westminster officers who fired their guns had been not sporting physique cameras, as Westminster police does not have them.