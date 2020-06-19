Sushant Singh Rajput was to collaborate with Oscar winner Resul Pookutty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing away has left the nation in a state of shock. The younger star was marked as 1 with a vivid long term but sadly, he is no additional. There are many rumours stating that Sushant Singh Rajput was out of get the job done. But good friend and producer, Kamal Jain, exposed that the actor had additional than 3 movies in the pipeline, which had been set to go on the floors as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

A single of them was Oscar winning talent Resul Pookutty’s following titled Sarpakal. The movie was written by Rang De Basanti author Kamlesh Pandey. Sushant presently had agreed to do the movie. He was to shoot it immediately after he wrapped up Rumy Jaffrey’s film with Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to a top everyday, Kamal exposed, “Sushant had three to four movies visibly in his hands. Vashu Bhagnani’s film with him which was to be directed by Rumy Jaffrey was to go on the floors in April. After that Resul and my film and one more film with Sanjay Puran Singh was in the pipeline… The next two years were going to be quite busy for him.”

Our prayers for Sushant and his household and near pals.