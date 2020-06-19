Survivor Of Huntington Seaside Oktoberfest Explosion Speaks Out – Los Angeles

NEWPORT Seaside (CBSLA) — Final October, a series of vault explosions at Previous Planet Village in Huntington Seaside injured 5 persons, which includes Bernie Bischof who just lately filed suit towards Southern California Edison.

“In that next moment, it exploded,” Bischof stated. “All of a sudden, I’m laying on the ground. I’m on fire, in pain.”

It was the height of the Oktoberfest season with a offered out crowd celebrating the season on a Saturday evening.

Bischof, the 60-yr-outdated proprietor of Previous Planet German Restaurant, stated he was attempting to conserve himself as his consumers yelled for him to roll on the ground and utilised water and a tablecloth to aid him.

Minutes ahead of, Bischof stated an underground transformer in the patio blew up. Bischof, smelling the smoke, worked to clear persons from the spot.

“Bernie’s a hero,” Greg Bentley, Bischof’s lawyer, stated. “He cleared out a patio that could have had 200-400 people on it at the time because he smelled smoke. And so, the reality is that absent him doing the right thing, this would have been really bad.”

And, in accordance to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Bischof and his lawyer, the explosions have been fully preventable. The suit alleges that Bischof had been complaining to Southern California Edison about the noisy transformer and the lack of servicing on it for many years.

“The transformer’s rattling, making noise,” Bentley stated. “Every time SCE comes out, they look at it and they tell Old World and they tell Bernie that it’s fine, nothing’s wrong.”

Bischof stated he is now forced to dwell with the trauma of that evening and the scars from burns that cover far more than half of his physique.

“The scarring is there,” he stated. “It will be my lifelong tattoo. I guess you could call it that.”

Southern California Edison launched a statement Wednesday evening that stated: