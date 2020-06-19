St. Cloud Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Arson Suspects

MINNEAPOLIS () — St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s assist in identifying two arson suspects in a residence fire.

In accordance to police, the incident occurred close to three a.m. Wednesday at the Neighborhood OutPost, positioned on 600 13th Street South.

There, police say two suspects — a single carrying a fuel can — poured flammable liquid on the residence and then lit it on fire.

The fire was extinguished, but the fire broken the exterior of the residence.

Everyone with info is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Division at 320-345-4444.