St. Cloud Officer Shot In Hand Identified As Ryan Priebe

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has announced the identity of the officer who was shot in the hand earlier this week, in an incident that police say rumors turned into nights of unrest in the city.

The BCA says that Officer Ryan Priebe was injured in the Monday evening incident. He’s been with the St. Cloud Police Division given that 2006.

Coming specifically 3 weeks soon after the death of George Floyd when in Minneapolis police custody, the rumors instantaneously sparked rage in the central Minnesota school town. Police say a group of about 100 men and women marched to the city’s police station in the early morning hrs. Police say some in the group threw rocks at the police station and broken other close by buildings. Police applied tear gasoline to break up the crowd. The unrest resulted in 4 arrests.

The following evening, there was once more civil unrest in St. Cloud, resulting in the arrests of 37 grownups, and an further two juveniles. Many buildings have been both broken or looted.

The BCA explained that Priebe has been launched from the hospital and stays on common paid administrative depart.

Sumaree Dashon Bosse has been charged with initially-degree assault on a peace officer. He also has been launched from the hospital, but stays in custody at the Stearns County Jail.

Police Chief Blair Anderson explained in a Monday morning press conference the condition could have ended in a different way, as the officers concerned would have been justified in employing deadly force.

“It is abhorrent to me that within minutes, the story that went out went out. This place could have been on fire over a lie,” Anderson explained. “You want to see what community policing looks like? Come to St. Cloud and we’ll show you.”

The leader of the community NAACP chapter commended the officers Tuesday for displaying amazing restraint.