Southern Californians Again Flock To Drive-In Theaters For Movies, Concerts – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the age of coronavirus and social distancing, previous college drive-in theaters are in demand yet again in 2020.

Drive-in theaters as soon as dotted the Southern California landscape. In excess of the many years, film-watchers abandoned them for air-conditioned multiplexes with cushioned seats, and numerous of them had been razed to make way for purchasing centers and other developments.

But a couple of of them survived, and have observed a regular resurgence in acceptance due to the fact the worldwide pandemic struck. And even with film theaters commencing to reopen in California, all of them are carrying out brisk small business amid men and women who want to view a movie on the major display, but not indoors with dozens of strangers.

At least 5 drive-in theaters nonetheless operate inside acceptable driving distance of Los Angeles. Two of them are in Riverside.

Admission is usually $10 per grownup, and generally incorporates a double characteristic. But with film theaters just now commencing to reopen, there are couple of new movies currently being proven, and some of individuals that are currently being proven are doubling up.

Drive-in theater aficionados will also recognize that fewer autos are currently being permitted in mainly because of capability limits, and that they will not be ready to spread outdoors their autos for the films.

Concessions will be obtainable for sale, and should be obtained by men and women sporting a mask.

Neighborhood municipalities are also acquiring in on the drive-in film small business. Ontario Airport is launching a drive-in film series this week, and the city of Irvine will launch a series of drive-in films and concerts in August.

Huge music stars are also reaching out to their followers through the drive-in. Garth Brooks is airing a 1-evening-only concert on June 27 on drive-in film screens across the nation, which includes at the Mission Tiki Inn, the Paramount Twin in Paramount and at the Ventura Fairgrounds.