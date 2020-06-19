‘Sophisticated state-based’ cyber attack hits Australian government, businesses in major breach says PM

Mr Morrison confirmed the intrusion was carried out by “a sophisticated state-based cyber actor”.

“This activity is targeting Australian organisations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organisations, education, health, essential service providers, and operators of other critical infrastructure,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced Australia had been hit by a large cyber attack. (AP Picture/Mick Tsikas)

“We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting and the trade craft used.”

‘Very major capabilities’

Mr Morrison declined to identify who was behind the cyber intrusion.

“What I simply can confirm is there are not a large number of state-based actors that can engage in this type of activity, and it is clear based on the advice that we have received that this has been done by a state-based actor,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“With very, very significant capabilities.”

political editor Chris Uhlmann mentioned China was behind the attack.

The prime minister refused to level the finger at China or any other state when asked who was accountable for the attack.

“I can only say what I have said,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“The Australian Government is not creating any public attribution about these issues.

“We are very confident that this is the actions of a state-primarily based actor. We have not gone any more than that.

“I can’t control what speculation others might engage in on this issue or, frankly, any other. I have simply laid out the facts as we know them and as we have disclosed today.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves a media conference right after announcing information of a major cyber breach on Friday. (AP Picture/Mick Tsikas)

When asked right whether or not he knew which nation was behind the incident, the prime minister chose not identify a distinct nation.

“I am saying the threshold for being able to answer your question along those lines is very high,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“What I can verify, with confidence, primarily based on the assistance, the technical assistance that we have received, is that this is the actions of a state-primarily based actor with significant abilities.

“There aren’t also a lot of state-primarily based actors who have these abilities.”

Determination ‘difficult to understand’, PM says

Mr Morrison mentioned it was unclear what the inspiration of the cyber attackers had been following the intrusion on the Australian government, critical infrastructure and businesses.

He mentioned he was not placing any time frame on when it started, saying there has been an ongoing work to undermine Australia and the frequency of the attacks has increased.

“It is challenging to understand what one’s motivation might be for that,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“What is of interest to us is that it is occurring and what we are targeted on is the practices that they’re employing and we have some of, if not the ideal, companies in the world working on this and that indicates that they are placing all of their efforts in thwarting these attempts.

“I can verify that they have thwarted a lot of, but this is a very complex spot and it requires constant persistence and application and which is what they are performing.

“We know what is going on. We’re on it but it is a day-to-day activity that we’re applied to and we will proceed to do that to retain Australians protected.”

All amounts of Australian government, crucial infrastructure and the personal sector are getting targeted in a ‘sophisticated state-based’ cyber attack, Scott Morrison has uncovered. (Provided)

Cyber attacks on Australia ‘not new’

The prime minister mentioned intrusions on Australia’s cyber network had been “not new”.

“But frequency has been raising,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“The purpose of raising this matter right here today is to just increase awareness of these distinct hazards.

“They are not new risks but they are specific risks. “And to advise you how Australians and specifically these organisations can consider action to protect themselves.

“We raised this situation today not to increase worries in the public’s thoughts but to raise awareness in the public’s thoughts.

“This is the globe that we reside in. These are the threats that we have to deal with.