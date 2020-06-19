Solo Version of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Never Gonna Break My Faith’ Released on Juneteenth

Speaking about the late Queen of Soul’s previously unreleased song, Bryan Adams reveals that it had been sitting on his personal computer for many years prior to he heard that Clive Davis was building a movie of her lifestyle.

A previously unreleased edition of Aretha Franklin‘s “Never Gonna Break My Faith” has dropped to mark the 155th anniversary of the finish of slavery in America.

The track, initially launched as a duet with Mary J. Blige in 2006 as aspect of the soundtrack for the film “Bobby“, was launched on Friday (June 19) as aspect of America’s Juneteenth celebrations.

The new edition of the Bryan Adams song attributes the late Queen of Soul singing with The Boys Choir of Harlem.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=ZLbHi92YOhE



“Run to You” singer Adams reveals he had Aretha’s solo edition of the tune on his personal computer for many years.

“When the song was demoed, I told the producers that Aretha would be the one to sing this – and sing it she did,” he mentioned in a statement. “This solo version has been sitting on my computer for years, and when I heard Clive (Davis) was making a film on Aretha’s life, I sent this version to him. The world hasn’t heard her full performance and it really needed to be heard. I’m so glad it’s being released, the world needs this right now.”