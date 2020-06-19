Snapchat’s Juneteenth filter prompts consumers to smile to break chains

In its most current filter blunder, Snapchat has debuted a Juneteenth filter that lets consumers to “smile and break the chains.” The filter was panned by critics on Friday morning for its tone deafness.

Atlanta-primarily based digital strategist Mark S. Luckie demonstrated the filter on Twitter, calling it “interesting.” The filter exhibits what seems to be an approximation of the Pan-African flag, and prompts the consumer to smile — a typical set off for animated Snapchat filters — triggering chains to seem and then break behind the consumer.

Juneteenth is the anniversary of the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved men and women in Texas last but not least realized that slavery in the US had ended, additional than two many years right after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Juneteenth filter arrives just more than a week right after report surfaced that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was delaying the public release of the company’s diversity stats since he was concerned that “all these disclosures have actually normalized the current composition of the tech workforce.” He informed CNBC in a June 11th interview that Snap was “actually inventing a new way right now to release that information and also make it clear about the plans we have to include representation at Snap and more broadly, in the industry.”

Spiegel stated of the company’s diversity stats that “Snapchat looks like most other technology companies in terms of representation.” Most Silicon Valley tech companies skew heavily white and male. Snap has been a single of the couple of Silicon Valley firms to by no means release a diversity report.

Snap did not right away reply to a request for comment on Friday. The most current tweet on the Snap Inc. Twitter account, dated June 1st, back links to a statement from Spiegel and says “We condemn racism. We must embrace profound change. It starts with advocating for creating more opportunity, and for living the American values of freedom, equality and justice for all.”

It is not the initially time a Snapchat filter has gone badly awry. In 2017, it honored Global Women’s Day by giving filters of renowned girls like Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, and Marie Curie, but extra smoky eye makeup and a encounter “thinning” impact to the Curie filter. It had two misfires with filters in 2016: it launched a Bob Marley filter in honor of four/20 that place users’ selfies in what quite a few consumers felt amounted to digital blackface, and later on that 12 months created an anime-inspired filter that designed “yellowface” caricatures of Asians.