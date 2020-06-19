Shooting Reported Along Highway 4 In Antioch – San Francisco

ANTIOCH ( SF) — A portion of state Highway 4 in Antioch was shut down Friday afternoon to investigate a shooting, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol.
The investigation was underway along eastbound Highway 4 at the Laurel Street exit in accordance to the CHP.
Targeted traffic reportedly started backing up about one:30 p.m. as officers arrived on scene to investigate but it is not nevertheless clear when the shooting occurred.
This is a breaking information update. Much more details to be additional shortly.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION underway at #hwy4 e/b at Laurel Rd temporarily shutdown as of 1317 for investigation. Assume delays & look for alternate routes if achievable. Our @CHP_GoldenGate ISU unit is managing this investigation. Please direct your inquires to them. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5FJhK8f7lh
— CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) June 19, 2020