Shooting Reported Along Highway 4 In Antioch – San Francisco

ANTIOCH ( SF) — A portion of state Highway 4 in Antioch was shut down Friday afternoon to investigate a shooting, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol.

The investigation was underway along eastbound Highway 4 at the Laurel Street exit in accordance to the CHP.

Targeted traffic reportedly started backing up about one:30 p.m. as officers arrived on scene to investigate but it is not nevertheless clear when the shooting occurred.

This is a breaking information update. Much more details to be additional shortly.