Shooting in Toronto leaves one dead

At least one individual has died right after two guys opened fire on a street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In accordance to police, the incident occurred at 11.40am regional time at the intersection of St Clair Ave W and St Clarens Ave in the Corso Italia community.

A number of peopled identified as 911 reporting ‘multiple gun shots’ and witnesses reported two guys fleeing the scene in a 4-door sedan.

Police have recognized the guys as ‘possible suspects’ but did not present any specifics about the guy.

A single individual, a male, has been left dead right after a shooting on a street in the Corso Italia community of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Pictured: Officers try to revive a victim

The incident occurred at ll.40am regional time at the intersection of St Clair Ave W and St Clarens Ave. Witnesses say two guys fled the scene in a 4-door sedan and they’ve been described as ‘possible suspects’. Pictured, left and appropriate: Officers try to revive a victim

‘Reports are there had been a number of Folks with firearms,’ Const Ed Parks explained, in accordance to CP24.

Paramedics explained they attended to one individual on the scene but did not transport any person to a hospital, the station reported.

Photos showed 3 police officers trying to administer CPR to a guy sprawled out subsequent to a white GMC SUV.

No specifics had been quickly accessible about these who had been injured or the individual who died except that he is male.

It can be also unclear if the victim and the perpetrators knew each and every or not.

Investigators have at this time taped off a part of the avenue wherever the incident occurred and numerous proof markers can be noticed on the street.

A part of the street wherever the incident occurred as been closed and numerous proof markers can be noticed on the street

