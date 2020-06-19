Shay Mitchell Will get Candid About How She Feels More than ‘Pretty Very little Liars’ Virtual Reunion

WENN/C.Smith

The actress enjoying Emily Fields on the teen drama series has reunited with Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson as portion of a fundraiser to assist the coronavirus relief energy.

Actress Shay Mitchell is “grateful” she reconnected with her “Fairly Very little Liars” cast members for the duration of a latest virtual reunion.

The new mum reunited with Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson by way of the conferencing platform Zoom, as portion of a fundraiser to assist the coronavirus relief energy.

“I’m so grateful to connect with them,” Mitchell tells Enjoyment Tonight. “And truly who knows, maybe if it wasn’t over a virtual reunion we may not have been able to get together at the same time. I’m truly grateful we were able to connect even if it was not in person. It was so nice to be able to catch up.”

Mitchell adds that prior to the broadcast, she was in a position to chat privately with her former co-stars.

“I think we had about an hour prior to going live where we got to talk one another, which was really nice. It was great,” she continued. “I do see Troian quite often, so it’s always nice, but for other people I don’t see it was really, really special to be able to connect again.”

The 33-yr-outdated also shared her pleasure above information that Pieterse is expecting her initial little one with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer.

“Oh gosh, I’m so excited. I’m so excited for her,” Mitchell gushed. “We were able to say our congrats and ask her how it’s been. I’m just so excited. She’s going to be so wonderful, both her and her husband. Obviously I’m here if she needs anything; a diaper bag, I’ll send her mine. This is the most exciting time, you know? I’m so happy for her.”

Mitchell gave birth to daughter Atlas in October (19).