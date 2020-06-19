Shahid Kapoor Pays His Respects to the Martyrs, who Misplaced their Lives in Galwan Valley

The 12 months appears to be a difficult a single with the coronaviris pandemic, the lockdown, reduction of jobs and far more… Now our borders are underneath severe risk provided the Indian army’s encounter-off with the Chinese troops. The unfortunate information of 20 bravehearts shedding their lives to guard our motherland was heartbreaking. Nowadays Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to mourn the massive reduction.

Shahid Kapoor retweeted the 20 bravehearts‘ photographs expressing grief. He sent condolences to their households. His tweet study, “The highest respect to our jawans. And deepest condolences to the families of these heroes.” Take a look…

The highest respect to our jawans. And deepest condolences to the households of these heroes. https://t.co/9bgVCbN5La

— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 19, 2020







Various other actors like Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and numerous far more took to their social media accounts to share the grief. The reduction of these genuine-daily life heroes is really disturbing. We hope their households locate courage and power to deal with the reduction.