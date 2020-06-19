San Francisco Zoo Marsupials Found Dead; Captured Mountain Lion Possible Culprit – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — 3 animals have been located dead at the San Francisco Zoo and it is believed the culprit could be a mountain lion located this week in the city.

Zoo officials confirmed that 3 marsupials, two wallaroos and a red kangaroo, have been located dead in their outside exhibit, and that the findings propose a regional wild carnivore is accountable.

The zoo mentioned with the uncommon sighting and capture of a youthful mountain lion in San Francisco this week, it was investigating whether or not the lion was the animal accountable.

The wayward mountain lion was captured close to Oracle Park Thursday morning and taken to the Oakland Zoo for an examination prior to currently being securely launched in the wild in the afternoon, officials mentioned.