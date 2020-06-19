Samantha Morton Bids Farewell to ‘Inspiring Father-in-Law’ Ian Holm in Touching Tribute

WENN/Lia Toby

The ‘Walking Dead’ actress prospects tribute to the late ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor who passed away at the age of 88 following his battle with Parkinson’s condition.

“The Strolling Dead” star Samantha Morton is major tributes to late “Lord of the Rings” star Sir Ian Holm, calling him the “most inspiring father-in-law.”

The actress, who is married to Sir Ian’s son Harry, has shared a video of the veteran reciting from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on social media whilst raving about the guy she known as dad.

“The most inspiring, funny, generous, welcoming father-in-law I could have hoped for,” she captioned the publish. “Good night Ian.”

Holm died in hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 immediately after dropping his battle with Parkinson’s condition. He was 88.

There have also been on the web tributes from Mia Farrow, Toby Stephens, Eddie Izzard, and filmmaker Edgar Wright, who known as him “a genius actor, who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying.”