Sailor completes 3-month solo Atlantic crossing to shell out lockdown with mothers and fathers

An Argentinian guy has battled fierce Atlantic storms to arrive house just about 3 months right after he determined to bypass coronavirus travel restrictions and sail from Portugal to see his elderly mothers and fathers.

Juan Manuel Ballestero started his journey in his eight.eight-metre sailboat on March 24 and had hoped to attain Mar del Plata, south of the capital Buenos Aires, in time for his father’s 90th birthday on May well 15.

He set off from Porto Santo in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira with €200 and a stock of meals.

But stormy climate triggered significant delays, which includes higher waves off the coast of Brazil that tossed his fibreglass boat all around and snapped a cable, leaving him particularly afraid.

“The boat went over. I couldn’t trim the sail in time,” the 47-12 months-previous adventurer stated, including that he could have misplaced the mast.

“Well, I did all I could be there on your birthday, Dad.”

Ballestero was in a position to carry out repairs in Brazil and on Wednesday arrived in Argentina.

There has been no reunion with his father or 82-12 months-previous mom nevertheless since he ought to stay on his boat for a 15-day quarantine.

But the expert sailor, whose fishing journeys have taken him as far afield as Alaska and the South Atlantic, stated he was pleased to be in quieter waters.

“Now I am calm, anchored here in the middle of this port. There is no storm to bother me or boat to run me over,” the expert sailor stated.

Soon after quarantine, he will be staying in a household shut to his mothers and fathers.

“I’ll plant a garden and buy three chickens. I’ll make it through the winter with the old people. I want to be with the family.”